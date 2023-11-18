Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.29. 43,436,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,541,455. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

