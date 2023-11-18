Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $541.67

Shares of Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 541.67 ($6.65) and traded as low as GBX 536.30 ($6.59). Pacific Horizon shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.63), with a volume of 113,274 shares traded.

Pacific Horizon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £489.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,152.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 541.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 548.36.

Get Pacific Horizon alerts:

Pacific Horizon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Horizon’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Pacific Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

About Pacific Horizon

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.