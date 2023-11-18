Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Boosted by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %
PH traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.64. 538,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,102. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $434.04.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
