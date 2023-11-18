Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.43 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $453.43 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 454,232,352 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.