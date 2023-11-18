PayPal USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.86 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99723158 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,781,999.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

