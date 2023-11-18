PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.69

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.69 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 270,762 shares trading hands.

PCI-PAL Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £27.82 million, a PE ratio of -708.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.17.

About PCI-PAL

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.