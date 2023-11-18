Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $52.17 million and $334,416.32 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 192,537,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,437,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

