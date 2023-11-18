Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,639. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

