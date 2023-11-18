Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

