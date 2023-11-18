Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Deepika Jalota sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $27,168.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Report on PMVP

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 444,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,642. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.