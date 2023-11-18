Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.35. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 68,386 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

