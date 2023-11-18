ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.26

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $15.15. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 3,218,813 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,100.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

