Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Raised by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.21% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after acquiring an additional 433,082 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 521,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,204. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

