Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $310.74 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $310.74 million and approximately $41.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00008141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.88 or 0.05340557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00058074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.