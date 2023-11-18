QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. 6,544,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,084. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.