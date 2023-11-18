QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $179,013.79 and $7,006.72 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,528.74 or 1.00022350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004324 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152163 USD and is up 42.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,511.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.