Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

