Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.63.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.