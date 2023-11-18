Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Rakon has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $8,448.59 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

