Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.88

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.59. Rakuten Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 45,382 shares trading hands.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.