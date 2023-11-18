Reviewing Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million 1.66 $262.34 million $0.91 6.84 Vista Energy $1.14 billion 2.16 $269.54 million $3.41 7.80

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. Granite Ridge Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 29.78% 20.45% 15.26% Vista Energy 29.99% 39.01% 16.60%

Volatility and Risk

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Granite Ridge Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

