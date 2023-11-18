Safe (SAFE) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00137554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00024968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00363683 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.