SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH) & Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Financial Contrast

SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SGD and Equifax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGD N/A N/A N/A Equifax 10.15% 19.15% 6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGD and Equifax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGD N/A N/A N/A ($22.51) 0.00 Equifax $5.14 billion 4.92 $696.20 million $4.22 48.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than SGD. SGD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.4% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of SGD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SGD and Equifax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGD 0 0 0 0 N/A Equifax 2 4 7 0 2.38

Equifax has a consensus target price of $214.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Equifax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equifax is more favorable than SGD.

Summary

Equifax beats SGD on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGD

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

