Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declines By 8.5%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FANG traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

