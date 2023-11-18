Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Decreases By 8.6%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,548. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.