Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Rises By 7.2%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Fortis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 398,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

