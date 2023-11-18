Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expands By 7.1%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 214,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.