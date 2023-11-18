Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expands By 8.7%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 169,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

