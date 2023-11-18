Short Interest in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Increases By 7.0%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,167. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

