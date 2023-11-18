Siacoin Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $290.83 million and approximately $99.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,506.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00189204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.82 or 0.00618585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00439672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00128012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,700,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,676,019,777 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

