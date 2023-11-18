Siacoin Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $283.75 million and $135.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00190118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00619922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00438241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00052150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00127486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,698,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,674,339,162 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

