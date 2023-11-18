SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.93 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $315.67 million and $32.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,580.51 or 1.00028110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23442862 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $59,446,415.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

