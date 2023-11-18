SmartFi Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.99 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

