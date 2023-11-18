SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 342,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

