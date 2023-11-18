Steem (STEEM) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $112.57 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00190118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00619922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00438241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00052150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00127486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,778,200 coins and its circulating supply is 448,778,170 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

