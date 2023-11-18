Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140.62 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $140.62 million and $18.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.57 or 0.05339798 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,412,279 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

