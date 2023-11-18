Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $143.05 million and $22.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,952.87 or 0.05328581 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,395,431 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

