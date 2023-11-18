Streamr Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $26.59 million and $818,162.25 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,041,270,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,740,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

