Substratum Trading 98.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $5.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 98.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is up 24.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $63.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

