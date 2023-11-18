Sui Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Sui has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $515.96 million and approximately $100.56 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,577,711 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 965,577,711.3126922 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.53091786 USD and is down -8.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $159,796,011.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

