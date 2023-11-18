Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Up 0.4%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.40 ($14.41) and last traded at €13.40 ($14.41). 25,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.34 ($14.34).

Takkt Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.97 and a 200-day moving average of €13.50. The stock has a market cap of $881.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

