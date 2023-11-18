TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,806.09

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,806.09 ($34.46) and traded as low as GBX 2,595 ($31.87). TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 2,595 ($31.87), with a volume of 39,510 shares.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,804.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,628.21.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

