Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $370.37 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $370.37 million and $95.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 581,191,198 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

