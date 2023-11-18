Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $794.60 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $794.60 million and $22.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001747 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,123,542 coins and its circulating supply is 958,103,356 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

