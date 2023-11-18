The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

CLX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,870. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

