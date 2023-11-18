The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 14,476,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

