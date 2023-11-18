Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $802.43. 354,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,936. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $817.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.