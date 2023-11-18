Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435,745 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.18% of The GEO Group worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

