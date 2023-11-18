Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 498 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,426. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

