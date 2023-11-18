Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 40,936.2% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $874.56 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02546183 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

