TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $214.73 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $7.36 billion and approximately $214.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001839 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,636,824,202 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

